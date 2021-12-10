Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.39, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $24.39, representing a -18.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.94 and a 66.6% increase over the 52 week low of $14.64.

GBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gbl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

