Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 24.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $14.85, representing a -24.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.78 and a 64.45% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

GBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

