Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Now Owns 11.30% of Tredegar (TG)

Fintel reports that Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.84MM shares of Tredegar Corp. (TG). This represents 11.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 22, 2023 they reported 3.53MM shares and 10.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tredegar. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TG is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 26,543K shares. The put/call ratio of TG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 2,064K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TG by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,584K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 75.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 298.25% over the last quarter.

DISSX - BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 1.41% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 34K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Tredegar Background Information

redegar Corporation is a publicly traded company that manufactures plastic films and aluminum extrusions. It is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. This company was formed in 1989 when the aluminium, plastics, and energy units of Ethyl Corporation were spun-off.

