GAMCO Investors, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GAMI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $16.44 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $15.27 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $65.60 million from $59.26 million last year.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.44 Mln. vs. $15.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $65.60 Mln vs. $59.26 Mln last year.

