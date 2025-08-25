Markets
GGN.PRB

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6%

August 25, 2025 — 02:10 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.12% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GGN.PRB was trading at a 15.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.70% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are up about 0.5%.

