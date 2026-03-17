GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's Series B Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:
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In Tuesday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are up about 0.6%.
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