Markets
GGN.PRB

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

February 10, 2023 — 02:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.65% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GGN.PRB was trading at a 8.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.64% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN.PRB shares, versus GGN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GGN.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are trading flat.

Also see:
 TIPX Historical Stock Prices
 KTRA market cap history
 Funds Holding PVAH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGN.PRB
GGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.