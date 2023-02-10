GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.65% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GGN.PRB was trading at a 8.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.64% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN.PRB shares, versus GGN:
Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are trading flat.
