GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/19/25, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GGN.PRB's recent share price of $21.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of GGN.PRB to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when GGN.PRB shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.98%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN.PRB shares, versus GGN:

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are up about 1.6%.

