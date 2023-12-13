GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/15/23, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/26/23. As a percentage of GGN.PRB's recent share price of $21.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of GGN.PRB to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when GGN.PRB shares open for trading on 12/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.77%, which compares to an average yield of 5.87% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN.PRB shares, versus GGN:

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are up about 0.8%.

