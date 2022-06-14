GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/16/22, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/27/22. As a percentage of GGN.PRB's recent share price of $23.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of GGN.PRB to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when GGN.PRB shares open for trading on 6/16/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.40%, which compares to an average yield of 5.55% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN.PRB shares, versus GGN:

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are down about 0.5%.

