GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2025

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust announced $0.03 monthly cash distributions for April, May, and June 2025.

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has approved the continuation of its monthly cash distributions, declaring $0.03 per share for April, May, and June 2025. The Fund indicates that distributions may exceed its earnings and will likely be returned capital for tax purposes. The Board will continue to assess distribution levels based on the Fund’s net asset value and market conditions, but there's no guarantee of consistent rates or frequencies. Investors should be cautious about drawing conclusions on the Fund's performance based solely on distribution amounts, as components of the distributions will vary and be communicated to shareholders. The Fund, managed by Gabelli Funds, focuses on generating income primarily from gold and natural resources investments, employing a strategy that includes writing covered call options. Risks associated with investment include market fluctuations and option transaction outcomes.

Potential Positives

The continuation of monthly cash distributions demonstrates the Fund's commitment to providing regular income to its shareholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for April, May, and June 2025 indicates a planned and predictable income stream for investors during those months.

The Fund's strategy of potentially distributing amounts in excess of its earnings could attract investors looking for immediate returns, even if these are primarily returns of capital for tax purposes.

Potential Negatives

The continuation of distributions in excess of the Fund's earnings may indicate underlying financial instability, as it suggests reliance on return of capital rather than sustainable income generation.

The warning that current distributions may not reflect the Fund's investment performance could lead to shareholder dissatisfaction and diminished confidence in the Fund's management.

The caveat regarding fluctuation in net asset value and potential loss of principal may deter potential investors, limiting the Fund's ability to attract new capital.

FAQ

What are the cash distributions declared for April, May, and June 2025?

The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each month: April, May, and June 2025.

How often does GAMCO Global Gold Trust pay distributions?

The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust pays distributions on a monthly basis, reviewed quarterly by the Board of Trustees.

What is the expected tax treatment for the 2025 distributions?

The 2025 distributions are expected to primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes for common shareholders.

How can shareholders learn about the components of their distributions?

Shareholders will receive notifications regarding distribution components and tax treatment in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.

What factors influence the Fund's distribution rate?

The distribution rate is influenced by the Fund’s net asset value, financial market environment, and the income or capital available each quarter.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE American:GGN) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of April, May, and June 2025. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2025 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









April





April 15, 2025





April 23, 2025





$





0.03









May





May 15, 2025





May 22, 2025





$





0.03









June





June 13, 2025





June 23, 2025





$





0.03









Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.





Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, ordinary income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. There are no capital loss carryforwards for book purposes. Therefore the Fund, on a book basis, may be distributing short term gains generated from option premiums that will not be taxable in 2025 because of the capital loss carryforwards available on a tax basis. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Molly Marion









(914) 921-5681









The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.









Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks.



There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.







About The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust







The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $735 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American – GGN





CUSIP – 36465A109



