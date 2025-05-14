GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August, and September 2025

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust confirms $0.03 monthly distributions for July, August, and September 2025.

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has confirmed its policy of monthly cash distributions, declaring a $0.03 per share distribution for July, August, and September 2025. These distributions may exceed the Fund’s distributable earnings and are expected to primarily reflect a return of capital for tax purposes. The Board will review the distribution amounts quarterly, considering the Fund’s net asset value and market conditions, although there is no guarantee of consistent distribution rates. Shareholders will receive notifications regarding the components and tax treatment of distributions in early 2026. The Fund, which focuses on gold and natural resources investments, may face risks related to market fluctuations and option transactions.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees confirmed the continuation of monthly cash distributions, providing shareholders with a steady stream of income.

Specific cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025 were declared, giving clarity and predictability to investors.

The Fund’s distribution in 2025 is expected to primarily consist of a return of capital for tax purposes, which could be favorable for tax efficiency for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement indicates that the Fund may be distributing in excess of its distributable earnings, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of future distributions.

The press release emphasizes that current distributions are expected to constitute a return of capital for tax purposes, which may not be viewed positively by shareholders looking for income generation.

The statement highlights potential fluctuations in the Fund's income and distribution rate, indicating uncertainty and risk to investors regarding future returns.

FAQ

What is the monthly distribution amount for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in 2025?

The monthly distribution amount is $0.03 per share for July, August, and September 2025.

When are the record and payable dates for the distributions?

The record dates are July 17, August 15, and September 16, 2025, with payable dates on July 24, August 22, and September 23, 2025.

How will the distributions be characterized for tax purposes?

Distributions are expected to primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes in 2025.

Can the distribution rate change in the future?

Yes, the distribution rate is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time.

What risks should investors consider before investing in the Fund?

Investors should consider risks such as market fluctuations, option transaction risks, and the potential for loss on investment.

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE American:GGN) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s distributable earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2025 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









July





July 17, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.03









August





August 15, 2025





August 22, 2025





$0.03









September





September 16, 2025





September 23, 2025





$0.03













Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.





Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, ordinary income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. There are no capital loss carryforwards for book purposes. Therefore the Fund, on a book basis, may be distributing short term gains generated from option premiums that will not be taxable in 2025 because of the capital loss carryforwards available on a tax basis. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Molly Marion









(914) 921-5681









The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.









Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks.



There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As a writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.







About The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust







The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $759 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American – GGN





CUSIP – 36465A109





Investor Relations Contact:





Molly Marion





(914) 921-5681





mmarion@gabelli.com



