GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GGN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Symbol: GGN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.03, payable on 6/23/26. As a percentage of GGN's recent stock price of $4.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GGN shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GGN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.31 per share, with $5.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.83.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to GGN — find out what they are ».

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further GGN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.