GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (GGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (GGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.55, the dividend yield is 10.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGN was $3.55, representing a -18.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.36 and a 79.29% increase over the 52 week low of $1.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.