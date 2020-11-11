Dividends
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (GGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Reources & Income Trust (GGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.45, the dividend yield is 10.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGN was $3.45, representing a -23.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.50 and a 74.24% increase over the 52 week low of $1.98.

