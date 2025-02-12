GAMCO Asset Management Supports Matthews International Director Nominees and Advocates for Shareholder Vote

GAMCO Asset Management endorses Matthews' director nominees and advises shareholders to vote "FOR" on the WHITE proxy card.

GAMCO Asset Management, a significant shareholder in Matthews International Corporation, has publicly endorsed the company's three director nominees and urged fellow shareholders to vote in their favor while withholding votes for Barington's nominees. This endorsement follows Matthews’ recent earnings report, which showcased strong performance in its Memorialization and SGK Brand Solutions segments, despite some challenges in its Industrial Technologies division due to ongoing litigation with Tesla. A favorable arbitrator ruling permitted Matthews to resume marketing its Dry Battery Electrode solutions to various customers, which is expected to positively impact its sales in the burgeoning electric vehicle market. Analysts have expressed optimism about Matthews' growth potential, particularly in establishing its DBE business, and noted the company's efforts to enhance shareholder value following strategic measures taken by the Board. The press release emphasized the importance of voting for Matthews' nominees using the WHITE proxy card and suggested that shareholders disregard any materials from Barington’s nominees.

Potential Positives

Endorsement from GAMCO Asset Management, a Top 5 and long-term shareholder, signifies strong support for Matthews’ proposed director nominees, indicating confidence in the company's leadership and strategic direction.

The recent arbitrator ruling allowing Matthews to sell its Dry Battery Electrode solutions to customers other than Tesla presents an opportunity to expand into the growing electric vehicle market, positively impacting future sales growth.

Positive feedback from sell-side analysts following the fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings announcement highlights momentum, with expectations for renewed sales growth and improved valuation prospects for Matthews.

Analysts anticipate significant potential upside in Matthews’ stock price, along with potential for cost synergies and an improved trajectory in its Brand Solutions business, enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The company is experiencing challenges within its Industrial Technologies segment, attributed to the impact of the ongoing Tesla litigation, which may affect investor confidence.

Theearnings callhighlights customer delays related to the Tesla lawsuit, suggesting that the lawsuit is significantly impacting revenue generation.

Despite recent endorsements from shareholders, the company faces potential operational disruption and complexities due to the ongoing proxy contest with Barington, which could harm stakeholder relationships.

FAQ

What recent endorsements has Matthews International received from shareholders?

GAMCO Asset Management, a top shareholder, supports Matthews' director nominees and urges shareholders to vote "FOR" them.

What financial results did Matthews report for Q1 fiscal 2025?

Matthews reported solid performance in Memorialization and SGK Brand Solutions, despite challenges in Industrial Technologies due to the Tesla litigation.

How will the recent ruling regarding Tesla affect Matthews' products?

The arbitrator affirmed Matthews' right to sell its Dry Battery Electrode solutions to other customers, allowing for renewed marketing efforts.

What is the outlook for Matthews' Industrial Technologies segment?

Analysts expect renewed sales growth in Industrial Technologies as the backlog builds, following the resolution of the Tesla case.

How can shareholders vote on Matthews' director nominees?

Shareholders can vote "FOR" Matthews' nominees using the WHITE proxy card via internet or mail, and should disregard Barington's nominees.

$MATW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $MATW stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAMCO Asset Management, Top 5 and Long-Term Shareholder, Endorses Matthews’ Director Nominees









Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” All Three of Matthews’ Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card and “WITHHOLD” on Barington’s Director Nominees







PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2025



Matthews International Corporation



(Nasdaq GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today commented on the significant support it has received from its sell-side analysts following its recent fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings announcement.





On February 6, 2025, Matthews announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting that Memorialization and SGK Brand Solutions continued their solid performance, and that the Industrial Technologies segment was challenged by the impact of the Tesla litigation. Importantly, last week Matthews announced that an arbitrator affirmed that the Company has the right to sell its Dry Battery Electrode (“DBE”) solutions to customers other than Tesla, and, as a result, Matthews intends to immediately resume marketing, selling and delivering its DBE products to other customers in the growing electric vehicle market.





On theearnings call Matthews also highlighted the benefits of the SGK transaction and other actions the Board has taken to unlock the value of our businesses. Following the earnings announcement, the Company’s sell-side analysts noted the positive momentum underway:







“Revenue and EBITDA results reflected customer delays related to the Tesla lawsuit. MATW announced that an arbitrator issued a ruling in favor of Matthews in its case against Tesla. The ruling supported Matthews’ pre-Tesla history in manufacturing advanced DBE technology and affirmed that MATW has the right to sell its solutions to customers other than Tesla. Matthews will immediately resume marketing efforts to rebuild its order pipeline, and we expect the segment to see renewed sales growth as backlog builds.” – B. Riley







“On a sum of the parts basis, we believe a higher valuation could be justified. As described in the chart below, applying a 9x EBITDA multiple to our pro forma FY26 estimates for Memorialization, 8x for SGK and SGS, 10x for the higher growth Industrial business and 7x for corporate expense equates to a fair value in the $45 range. Looking out 1-2 years further, and utilizing those same multiples, fair value could approach $50/share.” – CJS Securities







“Although it is still in an early stage of market development, the economic benefits of the DBE platform compared to the traditional wet process are compelling, in our view. The DBE process reduces energy and labor costs by 75% and requires 70% less capital investment. With significantly lower capital costs, the price of the DBE system becomes less of an issue with potential customers. One major customer is commercially developing the DBE process, but both battery producers and automotive OEMs are recognizing the benefits of DBE systems.” – B. Riley







“Our price target of $42 equates to 9x our back of the envelope estimate of EBITDA post the SGS transaction, offering nearly ~60% upside potential. Our positive opinion reflects; 1) meaningfully reduced financial leverage and increased flexibility, post-traction, 2) the improved trajectory of the Brand Solutions business under the JV, including $50mm (or more) potential cost synergies over the next few years, 3) the potential for accelerated debt refinancing given the reduction in leverage, and 4) the potential for further monetization events going forward.” – CJS Securities







“As Industrial Technologies recovers and SGK is divested, we believe management is in a good position to maximize the growth opportunities of the business to enhance shareholder value. Shares trade just above what the Memorialization and SGK businesses are worth, net of overhead expenses, with little value assigned to Industrial Technology.” – B. Riley







“Post-covid mortality rates have normalized, and the company continues to see multiple growth opportunities despite the likely return of Memorialization sales growth to historic levels. The segment saw significantly higher covid-related casket sales and EBITDA margins, but as casket sales growth moderates, we believe other areas of the business are poised for growth. The company will not only see the revenue benefits from the improvement of their traditional end markets but should also see incremental revenue contribution from new applications such as battery storage.” – B. Riley











Furthermore, a recent Bank of America analysis on global EV batteries underscores the significant value embedded in our DBE business. The analysis stated that: “We view price-competitiveness of EV battery (40% of EV cost) as key success factor in the next 3 years, given rising EV OEMs' needs for volume/entry from premium models as the EV market segmentation evolves.”



This analysis reinforces the significant market opportunity Matthews maintains in the DBE space given its strategic investment in its highly proprietary solutions arising from its core calendaring technology. We continue to expect the recent Tesla ruling to expand the reach of our innovative DBE offerings and have a positive impact on our performance moving forward.







As a reminder, a Top 5 and long-term shareholder, GAMCO Asset Management, recently announced that it will support Matthews’ director nominees. In its press release, GAMCO stated: “After a thorough review, GAMCO believes that Matthews’ proposed slate of nominees is best positioned, at this time, to focus and execute on the Company’s efforts to surface underlying value for all shareholders.”









This is a clear message from a top shareholder that Matthews is taking the right actions and has the right team and Board in place to continue the execution of the current strategy.







J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Matthews. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Matthews.





Bank of America: Global Electric Vehicle Battery (H); Battery wars: entering new EV battery era; diverse technologies race to be winners; February 10, 2025







About Matthews International







Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.











Your vote is important, and we ask that you please vote



“FOR”



the election of our three nominees: Terry L. Dunlap, Alvaro Garcia-Tunon and J. Michael Nauman using the



WHITE



proxy card and



“WITHHOLD”



on Barington’s nominees.

















Simply follow the easy instructions on the enclosed



WHITE



proxy card to vote by internet or by signing, dating and returning the



WHITE



proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. If you received this letter by email, you may also vote by pressing the



WHITE



“VOTE NOW” button in the accompanying email. The Board of Directors urges you to disregard any such materials and does not endorse any of Barington’s nominees.



















Matthews International Corporation







Matthews International Co.







Steven F. Nicola





Chief Financial Officer and Secretary





(412) 442-8262







Sodali & Co.







Michael Verrechia/Bill Dooley





(800) 662-5200







MATW@investor.sodali.com









Georgeson LLC







Bill Fiske / David Farkas







MATWinfo@Georgeson.com









Collected Strategies







Dan Moore / Scott Bisang / Clayton Erwin







MATW-CS@collectedstrategies.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.