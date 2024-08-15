News & Insights

Gambling.com Q2 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Lifts Annual Guidance; Stock Rises - Update

August 15, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has revised up its full-year revenue guidance, above analysts' expectations. The company now expects revenue of $123 million to $127 million, higher than $118 million to $122 million expected earlier.

Analysts, on average, estimate the firm to generate revenue of $120.52 million, for the year.

Excluding items, full-year EBITDA now projected to in the range of $44 million to $47 million, compared with prior expectation of $40 million to $44 million.

GAMB was trading up by 14.16 percent at $10.08 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Q2 Results:

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.930 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $0.278 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $7.356 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $30.541 million from $25.972 million last year.

Gambling.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $6.930 Mln. vs. $0.278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $30.541 Mln vs. $25.972 Mln last year.

