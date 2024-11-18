Gambling.com price target raised to $16 from $14 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com (GAMB) to $16 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the “beat-and-raise” quarter. Gambling.com continues to grouped unfairly with other gambling affiliates facing headwinds specific to their underlying businesses, rather than an industry-wide issue, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s Q3 results reflectedglobal marketshares gains with strength in Europe, including the addition of the Freebets.com acquisition, and resiliency in North America against a tough compare.

