Gambling.com price target raised to $16 from $14 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com (GAMB) to $16 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Gambling.com reported another strong beat and raise quarter despite many well-known challenges at peers, with the outperformance mostly due to iGaming growth in the U.S. and internationally, where the company has a greater presence vs. sports betting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks momentum can continue into 2025 given strong execution by the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.