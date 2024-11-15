News & Insights

Stocks

Gambling.com price target raised to $16 from $14 at Craig-Hallum

November 15, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com (GAMB) to $16 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Gambling.com reported another strong beat and raise quarter despite many well-known challenges at peers, with the outperformance mostly due to iGaming growth in the U.S. and internationally, where the company has a greater presence vs. sports betting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks momentum can continue into 2025 given strong execution by the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.