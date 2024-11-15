Gambling.com price target raised to $16 from $13 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com (GAMB) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 EBITDA came in well ahead of consensus on NDC – new depositing customers – growth and resiliency in North Americe, while its 2024 guidance was raised again, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Gambling.com management also remains confident in reaching its $100M annual EBITDA target, before any M&A upside, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.