News & Insights

Stocks

Gambling.com price target raised to $16 from $13 at Truist

November 15, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com (GAMB) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 EBITDA came in well ahead of consensus on NDC – new depositing customers – growth and resiliency in North Americe, while its 2024 guidance was raised again, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Gambling.com management also remains confident in reaching its $100M annual EBITDA target, before any M&A upside, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.