Gambling.com price target raised to $14 from $13 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com (GAMB) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm raised its FY24 and FY25 adjusted EBITDA estimates by 5% and 2%, respectively, following the company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA beat and FY24 revenue and EBITDA guidance raise.

