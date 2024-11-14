News & Insights

Gambling.com narrows FY24 revenue view to $125M-$127M from $123M-$127M

November 14, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Consensus $124.76M. The company said, “The Company now expects full year revenue of $125 million to $127 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $46.5 million to $48.5 million. The midpoints of the new full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges represent year-over-year growth of 16% and 29%, respectively. The Company’s updated outlook compares to the guidance provided on August 15, 2024 for revenue of $123 million to $127 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $44 million to $47 million.”

