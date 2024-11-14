Gambling.com Group Limited Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $8.51 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $5.01 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $8.91 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.9% to $32.12 million from $23.46 million last year.

Gambling.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $8.51 Mln. vs. $5.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $32.12 Mln vs. $23.46 Mln last year.

