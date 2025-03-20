GAMBLING.COM Earnings Results: $GAMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

GAMBLING.COM ($GAMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $35,310,000, missing estimates of $35,347,467 by $-37,467.

GAMBLING.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of GAMBLING.COM stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAMBLING.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GAMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

GAMBLING.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GAMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $20.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Barry Jpnas from Truist Financial set a target price of $16.0 on 11/15/2024

