GAMBLING.COM Earnings Preview: Recent $GAMB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GAMBLING.COM ($GAMB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $40,866,300 and earnings of $0.25 per share.
GAMBLING.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of GAMBLING.COM stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STANLEY-LAMAN GROUP, LTD. removed 874,973 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,042,159
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 509,068 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,167,677
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 300,429 shares (+2388.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,230,040
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 269,916 shares (+501.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,800,417
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 254,324 shares (+312.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,580,881
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 186,706 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,356,229
- DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC added 180,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,271,600
GAMBLING.COM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GAMB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
GAMBLING.COM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GAMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $20.0 on 03/05/2025
- Barry Jpnas from Truist Financial set a target price of $16.0 on 11/15/2024
