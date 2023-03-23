Gambling.com Q4 Earnings - Update

Markets
For full year, Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) expects to post revenue in line with estimates.  For 12-month period, GAMB projects to register revenue of $93 million - $97 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $32 million - $36 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to report revenue of $94.13 million, for the year.

Below are the fourth-quarter earnings highlights for Gambling.com.

Earnings: -$4.409 million in Q4 vs. $0.867 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $0.613 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share

Revenue: $21.349 million in Q4 vs. $10.291 million in the same period last year.

