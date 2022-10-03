Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) investors are sitting on a loss of 17% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) share price is down 17% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 22%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Gambling.com Group because we don't have a long term history to look at.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Gambling.com Group reported an EPS drop of 53% for the last year. The share price fall of 17% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:GAMB Earnings Per Share Growth October 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Gambling.com Group shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 17%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 22%. Unfortunately for shareholders, the share price momentum hasn't improved much with the stock down 5.6% in around 90 days. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gambling.com Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

