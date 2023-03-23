Gambling.com Group Limited Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB):

Earnings: -$4.409 million in Q4 vs. $0.867 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $0.613 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $21.349 million in Q4 vs. $10.291 million in the same period last year.

