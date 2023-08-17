Gambling.com Group Limited Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB):

Earnings: $0.28 million in Q2 vs. $0.06 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $6.54 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $25.97 million in Q2 vs. $15.92 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.