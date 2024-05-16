Gambling.com Group Limited Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.3 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $6.6 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $7.6 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $29.2 million from $26.7 million last year.

Gambling.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.3 Mln. vs. $6.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $29.2 Mln vs. $26.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $118mln - $122mln

