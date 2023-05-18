News & Insights

Gambling.com Group Limited Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

May 18, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.595 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $4.487 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $7.551 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $26.692 million from $19.585 million last year.

Gambling.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.595 Mln. vs. $4.487 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $26.692 Mln vs. $19.585 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $95Mln - $99Mln

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
