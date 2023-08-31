Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Price Target Increased by 23.72% to 17.19

The average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) has been revised to 17.19 / share. This is an increase of 23.72% from the prior estimate of 13.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.58% from the latest reported closing price of 14.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 28.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.20%, an increase of 45.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.23% to 11,007K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 2,061K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,025K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 32.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 780K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 78.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 345.25% over the last quarter.

potrero capital research holds 719K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 525K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

