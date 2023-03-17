Gambling.com (GAMB) Rises 26% in Six Months: Here's How

Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 25.7% compared with the 20.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 1.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 index.

The company is leveraging its strong operating model, which is helping it derive healthy margins and free cash inflow consistently. It has been improving its pricing power by increasing new depositing customers.

Gambling.com has been performing strongly in established markets like the U.K. and Ireland through its performance marketing platform. The company remains very strongly positioned in new markets, especially North America, by virtue of its investments toward expanding and improving the quality of its portfolio of performance marketing websites.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 135%.

Gambling.com’s earnings for 2023 are expected to increase more than 100% year over year. Revenues are anticipated to increase 28% year over year.

Gambling.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked companies in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group CAR and ICF International ICFI.

Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CAR has a VGM score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78%, on average.

ICF International sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ICFI’s 2023 revenues and earnings are expected to rise 10.6% and 9.2% year over year, respectively.

ICF International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.

