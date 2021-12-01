Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd 1383.HK were set to rise 6.1% in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity's stock was set to open at HK$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday.

