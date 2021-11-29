Gambling group Suncity's shares set to fall 37.3% after chairman arrested

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd 1383.HK were set to slide 37.3% in resumed trade on Tuesday after its chairman was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling and said he intended to resign from the company.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity - a junket operator that brings in high rollers to play at casinos, extending them credit and collecting on their debts - was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity's stock was set to open at HK$0.16, its lowest level since 2016.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

