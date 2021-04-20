Gambling firm William Hill's takeover of Caesars sanctioned by UK court

April 20 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill WMH.L said on Tuesday a court had sanctioned its takeover by U.S.-casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O last month, despite concerns raised by minority shareholder HBK about disclosures around the deal.

HBK had opposed the scheme of arrangement for the 2.9 billion pounds ($4 billion) deal, saying terms of the joint venture between the two firms were not adequately disclosed by William Hill last year.

($1 = 0.7293 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

