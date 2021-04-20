US Markets
CZR

Gambling firm William Hill's takeover of Caesars sanctioned by UK court

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British bookmaker William Hill said on Tuesday a court had sanctioned its takeover by U.S.-casino operator Caesars Entertainment last month, despite concerns raised by minority shareholder HBK about disclosures around the deal.

April 20 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill WMH.L said on Tuesday a court had sanctioned its takeover by U.S.-casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O last month, despite concerns raised by minority shareholder HBK about disclosures around the deal.

HBK had opposed the scheme of arrangement for the 2.9 billion pounds ($4 billion) deal, saying terms of the joint venture between the two firms were not adequately disclosed by William Hill last year.

($1 = 0.7293 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CZR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular