Gambling firm GVC flags profit hit from latest virus lockdown

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC on Monday warned of a 43 million pound ($55.5 million) hit to profit if its gambling stores remained closed for all of November under Britain's latest coronavirus lockdown. [nRSB8530Da]

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC GVC.L on Monday warned of a 43 million pound ($55.5 million) hit to profit if its gambling stores remained closed for all of November under Britain's latest coronavirus lockdown.

($1 = 0.7750 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters