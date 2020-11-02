Gambling firm GVC flags profit hit from latest virus lockdown

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC GVC.L on Monday warned of a 43 million pound ($55.5 million) hit to profit if its gambling stores remained closed for all of November under Britain's latest coronavirus lockdown.

($1 = 0.7750 pounds)

