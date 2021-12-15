Gambling firm 888 to sell Bingo unit as it focuses on core business, U.S. ops

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc 888.L said on Wednesday it would sell its Bingo business to a member of the UK-based Broadway Gaming group for $50 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, as it focuses on its core offerings and the U.S. market.

The online betting company undertook a strategic review of Bingo and the sale to Saphalata Holdings encompasses all of Bingo, including all its exclusive technology, assets, operations, B2B clientele and consumer-facing brands, 888 said.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

