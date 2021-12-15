US Markets

Gambling firm 888 to sell Bingo unit as it focuses on core business, U.S. ops

British gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it would sell its Bingo business to a member of the UK-based Broadway Gaming group for $50 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, as it focuses on its core offerings and the U.S. market.

The online betting company undertook a strategic review of Bingo and the sale to Saphalata Holdings encompasses all of Bingo, including all its exclusive technology, assets, operations, B2B clientele and consumer-facing brands, 888 said.

