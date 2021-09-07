Gambling firm 888 in talks to buy William Hill's non-U.S. assets

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British gambling group 888 888.L said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks with Caesars Entertainment CZR.O for a possible acquisition of the international operations of the U.S. company's William Hill business.

The brief statement followed a Times report that said 888 had outbid Apollo APO.N for the assets, which became part of Caesars when it took over William Hill in a $4 billion deal this year.

