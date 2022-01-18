Gambling firm 888 annual revenue jumps 14% on casino gaming demand

Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

888 Holdings posted a 14% rise in annual revenue on Tuesday despite a slowdown in the fourth quarter, as the British online gambling firm benefits from sustained growth in casino gaming during the pandemic and expansion into regulated markets.

The London-listed company said the revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to $972 million, while fourth quarter revenue fell 16% compared with a strong 2020 when lockdowns drove online gaming and betting.

