Gambian vice president dies of illness, president says

BANJUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said on Tuesday.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

The vice president had left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

