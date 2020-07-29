Gambia VP tests positive for coronavirus, president self-isolating

BANJUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Gambia's Vice President Isatou Touray has tested positive for COVID-19, leading President Adama Barrow to enter self-isolation for the next two weeks, the presidency said on Wednesday.

The presidency's statement did not provide any further details about Touray's condition. Touray, who is 65, was named vice president last year.

Gambia, mainland Africa's smallest country, has recorded 326 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths, the lowest totals in West Africa.

(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Bate Felix and Alex Richardson)

