Gambia says it is investigating link between dozens of child deaths and paracetamol syrup

Published

BANJUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is investigating whether the death of dozens of young children from kidney failure in recent months is linked to a paracetamol syrup sold locally, Mustapha Bittaye, director of the West African country's health service, told Reuters.

