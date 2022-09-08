Gambia says it is investigating link between dozens of child deaths and paracetamol syrup

BANJUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is investigating whether the death of dozens of young children from kidney failure in recent months is linked to a paracetamol syrup sold locally, Mustapha Bittaye, director of the West African country's health service, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Pap Saine and Edward McAllister; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((edward.mcallister@tr.com; +221 77 569 1704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.