News & Insights

World Markets

Gambia 'advanced' in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

July 21, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by Pap Saine and Gambia for Reuters ->

Adds background, company details and government comment in paragraphs 2-6

BANJUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is "far advanced" in exploring avenues for potential legal action against Atlantic Pharmaceuticals and Maiden Pharmaceuticals over toxic cough syrups that were imported from India, it said on Friday.

At least 70 children in Gambia, most under 5 years old, died from acute kidney injury last year. A government-backed investigation found that the deaths were "very likely" caused by contaminated medicines made in India.

The small West African country has hired a U.S. law firm to explore legal action, the justice minister previously told Reuters.

The Indian drugmaker Maiden Pharmaceuticals has denied wrongdoing, and the Indian government says that tests it conducted on the drugs showed they were not contaminated. Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, a local distributor of the drugs, could not be reached.

"The government is currently benefiting from legal advice from a top tier international law firm," Gambia's government said in a statement, adding it is also pursuing potential redress through engagement with the Government of India.

Families of 20 of the children have already sued the two companies as well as Gambian authorities.

(Reporting by Pap Saine in Banjul, Gambia Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Louise Heavens and Matthew Lewis)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.