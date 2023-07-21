News & Insights

Gambia 'advanced in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

BANJUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is "far advanced" in exploring avenues for potential legal action against Atlantic Pharmaceuticals and Maiden Pharmaceuticals over toxic cough syrups that were imported from India, it said on Friday.

At least 70 children in Gambia, most under 5 years old, died from acute kidney injury believed to be caused by the medicine.

