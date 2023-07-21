Gambia 'advanced in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup

BANJUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Gambia's government is "far advanced" in exploring avenues for potential legal action against Atlantic Pharmaceuticals and Maiden Pharmaceuticals over toxic cough syrups that were imported from India, it said on Friday.

At least 70 children in Gambia, most under 5 years old, died from acute kidney injury believed to be caused by the medicine.

(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Louise Heavens)

