Gama Aviation Eyes Acquisition of Tyrolean Jet Services

Gama Aviation (GB:GMAA) has released an update.

Gama Aviation Plc is in talks to potentially acquire Tyrolean Jet Services, an Austrian aircraft management and charter service provider, aligning with the company’s strategy to expand its Aircraft Management & Charter business. The discussions are still in process, subject to negotiations and due diligence, and are not expected to conclude until after Gama Aviation’s delisting from AIM. The outcome of these talks remains uncertain, and further updates will be provided in the future.

