GAM shares down 2.5% following $336 million profit warning

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - GAM's GAMH.S shares were down 2.5% in early morning trading on Wednesday following a profit warning.

The Swiss asset manager said expects a loss of around $336 million for 2022 after experiencing negative asset flows, it said in a statement.

"2022 was a challenging year with our financial results seeing the impact from a market-led decline in our assets under management," GAM's chairman David Jacob said.

