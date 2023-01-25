GAM shares down 2.5% following $336 million profit warning

Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

January 25, 2023 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - GAM's GAMH.S shares were down 2.5% in early morning trading on Wednesday following a profit warning.

The Swiss asset manager said expects a loss of around $336 million for 2022 after experiencing negative asset flows, it said in a statement.

"2022 was a challenging year with our financial results seeing the impact from a market-led decline in our assets under management," GAM's chairman David Jacob said.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.