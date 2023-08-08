GAM shareholder group demands date change for extraordinary general meeting

Adds detail, comment

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investors in Swiss asset manager GAM Holding GAMH.S have asked for the company's extraordinary general meeting - which could remove its chairman and board - to be delayed.

The investors, led by French billionaire Xavier Niel, want the event - currently scheduled for August 18 - to be delayed until after the offer period from British rival Liontrust LIO.LO runs out on August 23.

They said GAM shareholders cannot make an "informed choice" about the future of the company, which has been at the centre of a battle for control since Liontrust launched its 107 million Swiss franc ($122.50 million) bid in May.

The investor group, which controls roughly 9.6% of GAM shares, wants the EGM to be delayed until August 31, so shareholders can vote knowing the outcome of Liontrust's offer.

The deadline for Liontrust's offer has been extended three times from the original date of July 25.

Some investors have opposed the all-share offer, saying in July that it "grossly undervalues GAM" and want to turn GAM around rather than selling.

($1 = 0.8735 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Miranda Murray)

