GAM - NewGAMe and Rock Investment extend liquidity lifeline of CHF 20 mln

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - GAM GAMH.S said on Tuesday that investors NewGAMe and Rock Investment had agreed to extend a liquidity lifeline of 20 million Swiss francs ($22.64 million) to cover its liquidity needs.

"This short-term financing will remain until it is replaced by the proceeds of a convertible bond to be issued by GAM in an amount of about CHF 25 million," the Swiss fund manager said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8833 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Friederike Heine)

