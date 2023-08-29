News & Insights

GAM - NewGAMe and Rock Investment extend liquidity lifeline of CHF 20 mln

August 29, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - GAM GAMH.S said on Tuesday that investors NewGAMe and Rock Investment had agreed to extend a liquidity lifeline of 20 million Swiss francs ($22.64 million) to cover its liquidity needs.

"This short-term financing will remain until it is replaced by the proceeds of a convertible bond to be issued by GAM in an amount of about CHF 25 million," the Swiss fund manager said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8833 Swiss francs)

