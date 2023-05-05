News & Insights

GAM investor group thinking of rejecting Liontrust's offer

May 05, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - An investor group holding over 8% of GAM GAMH.S is thinking of rejecting the recent takeover offer made by Liontrust, it said in a press release on Friday.

"The investor group is of the view that Liontrust's offer undervalues GAM and does not reflect the significant upside that a successful turnaround could generate for GAM's current shareholders," it said.

The group, comprising of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan, critiqued a lack of a cash offer and said the transaction proposed by Liontrust is subject to significant execution contingencies.

