GAM investor group thinking of rejecting Liontrust's offer

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - An investor group holding over 8% of GAM GAMH.S is thinking of rejecting the recent takeover offer made by Liontrust, it said in a press release on Friday.

"The investor group is of the view that Liontrust's offer undervalues GAM and does not reflect the significant upside that a successful turnaround could generate for GAM's current shareholders," it said.

The group, comprising of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan, critiqued a lack of a cash offer and said the transaction proposed by Liontrust is subject to significant execution contingencies.

($1 = 0.8838 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.